ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

52-year-old mystery solved: Dead man ‘obsessed’ with movie named bank heist suspect

By Nexstar Media Wire, Suzanne Stratford, WJW
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtBc8_0cx7YaaE00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — One of America’s most wanted fugitives — a suspect in one of the “biggest bank robberies in Cleveland history” — has been identified.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Ohio announced Friday that the 52-year-old mystery is now solved.

According to the Marshals Service, in the summer of 1969, Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller, and later walked out with $215,000, which authorities say is about $1.7 million in 2021.

9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10

After the 20-year-old Conrad didn’t show up for work a couple of days later, the bank checked their vault and found the money was missing.

“From there, Conrad, and the money he stole, had a two-day head start on law enforcement,” the Marshals Service said in a press release.

Over the years, Conrad was featured on shows like “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

There were leads that took investigators to such places as Washington, D.C.; Inglewood, California; western Texas; Oregon, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Marshals Service said the case remained cold until last week when marshals from Cleveland went to Boston and identified Thomas Randele of Massachusetts as the ” fictitious” name of Theodore J. Conrad, the suspect in the Cleveland bank robbery from 1969.

Investigators learned that a year before the robbery, Conrad had become “obsessed” with the film “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a movie about a bank robbery by a millionaire businessman.

“From there he bragged to his friends about how easy it would be to take money from the bank and even told them he planned to do so,” authorities said in the release.

The Marshals Service said the Boston suburb where the suspect was found was near the location where the original “Thomas Crown Affair” film was made.

The Marshals Service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name.

Rev. Jesse Jackson expected to attend Ahmaud Arbery killing trial following ‘no more black pastors’ comment from the defense

“This is a case I know all too well. My father, John K. Elliott, was a dedicated career Deputy United States Marshal in Cleveland from 1969 until his retirement in 1990. My father took an interest in this case early because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s,” Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio, said in the release. “My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020.”

According to the release, investigators were able to match documents Conrad had completed in the 1960s with documents Randele completed, including ones when he filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

“We were able to match some of the documents that my father uncovered from Conrad’s college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification,” Elliott said.

Randele died of lung cancer in May.

“I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery,” Elliott said. “Everything in real life doesn’t always end like in the movies.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Arrest made in Felycya Harris murder investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Jerrome Tyvone Miller in the murder of Felycya Harris. Deputies found Harris unresponsive October 3, 2020 at the 3600 block of Meadowlark Rd. On November 19, 2021, Investigators arrested Jerrome Tyvone Miller and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Emanuel County Murder suspect found after extensive search

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Approximately 9:00 p.m. Thursday night, Stillmore Police Department and the Emanuel Co Sheriff’s Office responded to an altercation between two men. Upon arrival, officers found one individual was deceased and the other had fled. A diligent search of the area began. A short time later, Swainsboro PD officers & K9 […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Cleveland, GA
State
Washington State
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Washington, GA
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Cleveland, GA
Crime & Safety
WJBF

FBI Atlanta: Scammers impersonating Georgia law enforcement, victims being asked to send videos of self-strip search

GEORGIA (WRBL) – FBI Atlanta shared a news release with media outlets warning the public of a phone scam where scammers are impersonating local law enforcement. Victims have been receiving calls in reference to outstanding warrants or fines that demand payment to be cleared. According to FBI Atlanta, scammers are utilizing spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Us Marshals#Bank Teller#Wjw#The Marshals Service#The Society National Bank
WJBF

Investigation continuing after decomposed body found in Jackson, S.C.

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) —An investigation is continuing following the discovery of a body in Jackson, South Carolina. “It is a quiet neighborhood,” Jackson Police Chief Kevin Liles told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the community. “There’s usually no issues like this at all and that’s how we try to keep it,” he […]
JACKSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Jenkins County Jane Doe

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Valentines Day 1988, a man discovered a woman’s body inside of a dumpster near Millen, Georgia. Now, after more than 30 years, a question still asked by people throughout Jenkins County is what happened. “It was a big topic that day at work,” shared Jenkins County Sheriff Robert Oglesby. […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car in what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial. Authorities say Michael Williams had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly. They […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

Two people hospitalized after shooting on Warren St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Thursday on Warren Street in Augusta. Thursday at 7:50 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Warren Street in reference to a shooting.  Deputies discovered the victim, 24-year-old Keyshawn Ramsey, was shot one time in the stomach, had a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy