ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

On the Job: Thielsch Engineering hiring various positions

By Danielle North
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJo86_0cx7YMQA00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy continues to recover, 12 News continues to bring you employers who are currently hiring.

Thielsch Engineering is a professional engineering firm that provides a complete range of consulting, design, and energy services to customers throughout the country and also internationally.

In Rhode Island they have offices located in Cranston, along with Hyannis and Middleboro in Massachusetts.

They are looking to hire certified working inspectors, marketing coordinators, energy specialists, and electricians.

Click here to apply

In the above video, Kevin Matta, the Diversity and Inclusion Manager at Thielsch Engineering, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss the many job openings available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
City
East Providence, RI
State
Massachusetts State
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Various Positions#Thielsch Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy