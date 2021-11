By definition, it’s not every day or even every year (heck, it’s barely every decade) that you see the biggest IPO in nine years. As my colleague Ben Lobel noted in his initial pre-IPO article, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) raised nearly $12B based on its official IPO price of $78/share, the largest amount raised since Facebook’s (FB) $16B in 2012. While this figure is staggering, Rivian may nonetheless have left billions on the table based on the first week’s price action.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO