Data Center REITs CyrusOne and CoreSite will both be acquired in separate deals with a combined value of over $25B. CyrusOne has agreed to a $15B deal that will see the data center firm taken private by investment firm KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners, company officials confirmed this morning. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that CoreSite is on the verge of an acquisition by American Tower in a deal valued at over $10B.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO