ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Solihull’s Jordan Cranston banned for Wigan replay

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19716r_0cx7XKgv00

Solihull Moors remain without suspended defender Jordan Cranston for Tuesday evening’s FA Cup first-round replay at home to Wigan.

Cranston completes a three-match ban following his dismissal against Yeovil on October 30.

Kyle Storer and Ryan Barnett are likely to be involved after returning from illness to feature in Saturday’s 2-0 National League defeat at Nott County, having missed the initial meeting with the League One Latics – a goalless draw – the previous weekend.

Winners of the tie will travel to League Two Colchester in round two.

Wigan will be without James McClean, Will Keane, Jordan Jones and Thelo Aasgaard due to international commitments.

Republic of Ireland duo McClean and Keane were involved in their country’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg, while winger Jones is with Northern Ireland and midfielder Aasgaard was selected by Norway Under-20s.

Defensive trio Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt have been struggling with injuries and will be assessed.

Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are not expected to be involved due to hamstring issues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wigan held in goalless FA Cup first-round stalemate by Solihull Moors

Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan face a tricky-looking FA Cup first-round replay at Solihull Moors after the National League outfit secured a goalless draw at the DW Stadium. The home side – who had lost their last four matches in this competition – dominated from start to finish on a bitterly cold afternoon in the north west.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Northampton Town 2-2 Cambridge United: U's battle back to force replay

Cambridge United twice rallied from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Northampton Town at the Sixfields Stadium in their first-round FA Cup tie. Kion Etete gave the Cobblers a sixth-minute lead before Sam Smith leveled a short time later. Paul Lewis restored Northampton's lead in the 48th minute before...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Cranston
Person
Curtis Tilt
Person
Tom Naylor
Person
Will Keane
Person
Jordan Cousins
Person
Ryan Barnett
Person
James Mcclean
seriousaboutrl.com

Newcastle Thunder sign Wigan Warriors forward

Newcastle Thunder have secured the services of Mitch Clark for the 2022 Betfred Championship season, as the powerful prop moves to the North East from Betfred Super League side Wigan Warriors. Born in Pontefract, Clark is of the son of former Bradford player Trevor Clark and has plenty of pedigree...
RUGBY
Shropshire Star

EFL Trophy: Wigan 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Shrewsbury Town were dumped out of the EFL Trophy in their final group tie after a 2-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic. Steve Cotterill's men headed to League One high-flyers Wigan in the knowledge a win or draw would see them through to the knockout stages. But a changed Town side,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solihull Moors#League Two Colchester
seriousaboutrl.com

Jarrod Sammut opens up on Wigan Warriors exit

It was a transfer that came out of left field, but Maltese international Jarrod Sammut made the move to the Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2019 Super League season. Playmaker and general, Sammut first arrived on UK shores back in 2010 to join the Crusaders RL where he quickly earned a reputation for a superbly talented individual.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Zak Hardaker opens up on Wigan duo’s exit

Both Mitch Clark and Chris Hankinson have departed the Wigan Warriors in previous days. Clark has moved to the Newcastle Thunder, whilst Hankinson has gone French having secured a deal with Toulouse. Since his arrival at the Warriors in 2019, Clark played 17 games for the Cherry and Whites, including...
RUGBY
Sunderland Echo

How Sunderland's promotion chances stack up against Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic

Lee Johnson’s side are fifth in the table after a resounding defeat at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday with Sunderland supporters growing concerned their promotion aspects are faltering once more. The Wearsiders take on Ipswich Town when they return to action a week on Saturday in what is shaping up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
newschain

Matt Taylor could call on Sam Stubbs for Exeter’s FA Cup replay

Sam Stubbs could be in contention to feature in Exeter’s FA Cup first round replay against Bradford on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old central defender made his debut for the Grecians in their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Bristol Rovers last week after recovering from a knee injury and may have a part to play in another cup tie against the Bantams.
SOCCER
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic (AET)

Wigan Athletic require extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park. MATCH REPORT: Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic (AET) Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wigan need extra time to see off Solihull

Sky Bet League One high-flyers Wigan needed extra-time to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup, with Callum Lang’s header securing a 2-1 win against non-league Solihull Moors. After a pretty uneventful first half, Solihull took the lead within three minutes of the restart. Referee Charles...
SOCCER
seriousaboutrl.com

Wigan’s Bevan French still in Australia as he undergoes rehab

Bevan French is still in Australia continuing his rehab. The livewire playmaker was ruled out for the rest of the 2021 Super League season in June after suffering a severe hamstring injury and returned home for his rehabilitation. That being said, French exercised his option to add another year to...
RUGBY
newschain

Bristol Rovers without banned Glenn Whelan for Oxford replay

Glenn Whelan will miss Bristol Rovers’ FA Cup first-round replay with Oxford through suspension. The midfielder was sent off against Northampton at the weekend after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mitch Pinnock. Rovers boss Joey Barton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.
SOCCER
seriousaboutrl.com

Wigan Warriors extend hummel partnership

A big part of any club is the identity they portray week in, week out and few teams have as iconic identity as Wigan Warriors. The British game’s most successful side and the team who drove the sport into the mainstream in the 1980s and 90s, the Cherry and White of Wigan is one of the most known and appreciated sights in the sport. Even their greatest rivals cannot dispute the fact it’s always a big occasion when Wigan come to town as their Cherry and White clashes with the Red Vee of St Helens or the Blue and Amber of Leeds.
SPORTS
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Exeter’s FA Cup clash with Bradford to be replayed

The Football Association has ordered the FA Cup tie between Exeter and Bradford to be replayed after the Grecians used six substitutes in Tuesday night’s first-round replay. Exeter were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy