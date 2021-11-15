ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions

By Tai Saint-Louis
 4 days ago

It’s been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings, and students are still tents, waiting for the university to address their concerns.

The school issued a statement to CNN redoubling their commitment to transparency and indicating that there has been some dialogue with the students to address their concerns and demands.

“We are hopeful the measure we have taken, including listening and communicating with students, supplementing resources within our residence halls through our Hyper Care initiative, and inviting faculty, alumni and student leadership to participate in board committee meetings with voting power will set us on a path toward peaceful resolution.”

However, HU junior Channing Hill , president of the NAACP chapter on campus, says it does not reflect what she and other students have been experiencing.

“The university president Wayne Frederick said the same thing in his state of the university address on Friday, and essentially said the same thing at his address of the 2018 protest: that he would like to center and hear from student voices. And I have yet to see that happen.”

At the forefront of the list of demands made by students is a town hall meeting with the president to simply lay out a plan to address the ongoing housing issues. But Hill says the university seems reluctant to make that happen.

“I can’t answer for a university president who refuses to speak to his students,” she adds. “I can’t give that answer for university administration who we technically pay. But what I can tell you is that the students simply are looking for conversation. Our demands are not demanding, they’ve never been. To ask a town hall of the university that we go to, when there are students who are being made ill, including me, from their dormitories.”

More than 4,500 students, parents and other supporters have also signed a petition requesting the university sever ties with Corvias, Inc., the company which manages the residential buildings. Hill noted that this is not a new issue, explaining that it was something that has been address each year she’s been at the school, and documented as far back as 2001.

The ongoing protest and concerns at Howard is bringing to light the severe underfunding HBCUs deal with in comparison to their predominantly white counterparts. According to U.S. Government Accountability Office HBCUs have an average endowment of $15,000 per student, compared to $410,000 at non-HBCUs.

There is an allocation of $2 billion earmarked for educational programs and infrastructure at HBCUs in President Biden’s proposed Build Back Better Act, which is expected to be passed by the House of Representatives by Thanksgiving.

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Howard University President Responds to Complaints in Address to Students, Alumni and Parents

  WASHINGTON — Amid a highly-publicized student protest, a stubborn coronavirus pandemic and on the heels of a hobbling ransomware attack, the president of one of the leading historically Black institutions, told the school’s students, alumni and parents that he and his administration are trying to address student complaints about mold and flooding in student housing and student representation on the Board of Trustees.    “I hear the concerns,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in his annual State […]
COLLEGES
Washington City Paper

Howard University Blames Student Protest for Layoffs

Jessica Joof is a 19-year-old sophomore at Howard University. She says she loves roller skating and baking, but hasn’t been able to do either of those hobbies. “I’m in here, and I’m probably going to be here for another month,” she says. Joof, and more than 100 other students and...
ADVOCACY
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: #BlackburnTakeover at Howard University is model for student activism

Stand with #BlackburnTakeover. Howard University students, who haven’t been treated with the dignity and respect they rightfully deserve, are holding their president and administration to account. “It’s time to take power into our own hands and demand that our administration listen to our grievances for not only ourselves, but for future Bison.”
COLLEGES
Person
Channing Hill
Wrcbtv.com

Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

Students at Howard University have reached an agreement with university officials after a month-long protest over housing conditions on campus. Wayne Frederick, the president of the historically Black college in Washington, DC, said Monday afternoon that the agreement between the school and the students who occupied Blackburn University Center over poor housing concerns is a "welcome step forward."
ADVOCACY
WJLA

Flooded dorm rooms add to frustrated protesting Howard students

WASHINGTON (7News) — UPDATE: Howard University reaches agreement with students occupying Blackburn. As a number of Howard University students continue to occupy the Blackburn Center over a range of issues including housing concerns, flooding ruined some of those same students’ dorm rooms. “It's very tiring to be in the sort...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Howard University Students End One Of The Longest Protests In School’s History

Howard University students ended a protest that lasted just over a month on Monday after coming to an agreement with university administrators. This follows several weeks of negotiations. Donald Temple, an attorney for the students, announced the agreement with university officials which, he said, is confidential. “The students courageously journeyed...
PROTESTS
#Living Conditions#University President#Infrastructure#Cnn#Hyper Care
WJLA

Howard University reaches agreement with students occupying Blackburn

WASHINGTON (7News) — Howard University officials say they've reached an agreement with the students who's been occupying Blackburn University Center for more than a month. “Howard University is pleased to announce we have come to an agreement with the students who occupied Blackburn and will share a longer message on this topic later today," said Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University in a statement to 7News.
WASHINGTON, DC
uscannenbergmedia.com

College students protest poor living conditions

Millions of students in university-owned properties around the U.S view them as mid-to-low-quality. Students across the country have been protesting against harsh living conditions and the future of university housing in the U.S. Howard students have been protesting for the last 30 days demanding betting living conditions. Students at the...
ADVOCACY
Essence

Howard University Students Rejoice As 34-Day Demonstration Ends

A Howard University student shares backstory on the #BlackburnTakeover and what’s ahead. Howard University sold a dream to many future Bison. They promised parents they could educate this generation’s next Angela Davis, Thurgood Marshall and Langston Hughes. What they did not disclose were the issues the university has had for decades, including allegations of infestations and mold throughout the dorms of the university. This recently led to the widely-publicized protests that went on for weeks.
COLLEGES
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra students express concern over air conditioning systems in dorms

Picture courtesy of Hofstra Residence Life. // Students have expressed concerns over the air conditioning units in Hofstra’s residential buildings. Air conditioning units in Hofstra residential buildings concern students who fear that they may be causing respiratory issues. Based upon electronic surveys and phone interviews conducted among 19 students living...
EDUCATION
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

