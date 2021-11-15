ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott stepping up return from serious ankle injury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5jxU_0cx7Vfoo00

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has given manager Jurgen Klopp some rare good news over the international break by returning to outdoor work following his serious ankle injury.

The 18-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation in the gym at the club’s AXA training base in Kirkby following an operation to repair a fracture dislocation sustained at Leeds on September 12.

However, Elliott – who impressed in a midfield role in his first three Premier League starts for the club before his injury – has taken his individual work up a level after being pictured finally running outside.

It remains a gradual process to get him to a fitness level where he can be reintegrated into the squad and it will not come soon enough to help ease Klopp’s current injury issues.

But his seemingly impending return is timely for the busy Christmas period and to cover January absences for the African Nations Cup.

Midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita are both expected to return from hamstring injuries in the coming days, which will offset any potential problem captain Jordan Henderson picked up on England duty.

TODO: define component type factbox

Curtis Jones is set to be in contention for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal after an eye injury and centre-back Joe Gomez (calf) not long after that.

Liverpool are waiting for their own medical report on Sadio Mane after the forward returned home early from Senegal duty having undergone x-rays on a rib problem after being forced off against Togo last week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa attracted by Steven Gerrard’s courage in taking on Rangers challenge

Steven Gerrard’s courage in taking on the Rangers job was the single biggest factor in him being appointed head coach of Aston Villa according to his new employers. Gerrard, whose first game as Villa boss is at home against Brighton on Saturday, staked his fledgling managerial career on turning Rangers into Scottish champions when he took on the role at Ibrox in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
James Milner
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
BBC

Sadio Mane: Liverpool and Senegal forward has X-rays after injury scare

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of X-rays after suffering an injury scare on international duty with Senegal. The 29-year-old was substituted in the 28th minute of Thursday's match against Togo in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Mane looked to have hurt either a rib or...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Returns to Liverpool for Injury Assessment

Just two days ago, Jordan Henderson was flying high after scoring a goal and assisting another in England’s 5-0 World Cup Qualifying win over Albania. Now, the midfielder has withdrawn from his national team squad and is heading back to Liverpool for assessment of an undisclosed injury, according to England Football.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ankle Injury#Eye Injury#Axa#Todo#Arsenal#Togo
The Independent

Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?Gerrard said he left Ibrox with a “heavy heart” but with his “head held high” after last season guiding Rangers to Premiership glory for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early return from international duty was 'NOT pre-planned' as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says they will asses the forward ahead of Arsenal's trip to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained coy on whether key pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Liverpool. Aubameyang missed Gabon’s clash with Egypt on Tuesday, having been carried off on a stretcher earlier in the international break. He has since returned to training but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Harry Maguire to prove critics wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to silence his critics as he called his captain a “true example” of what was needed in a Manchester United player. Maguire came in for heavy scrutiny as United lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break, with their captain criticised for his role in goals conceded in the 4-2 defeat at Leicester, the 5-0 loss to Liverpool and the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal travel to Liverpool FC in the evening kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday following the conclusion of the international break. With World Cup qualification nearing its conclusion, focus switches back towards domestic action and the long wind-up towards the hectic Christmas schedule.The Reds are desperate to rebound after a damaging loss to West Ham last time out hit their title hopes, while dropping them to fourth in the table.The Gunners meanwhile hope to make it 10 games without defeat in the league as Mikel Arteta tests himself against Jurgen Klopp in hope of a boost to their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic Nets on USMNT Return vs Mexico Following Ankle Injury

Christian Pulisic made an instant impact on his USMNT return after scoring the opener in their 2-0 win over Mexico. The 23-year-old started on the bench as they aimed to win three games in a row against their rivals in a calendar year for the first time since 1937. Gregg...
MLS
Tribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott begins running at Kirkby complex

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has begun outside training. The Liverpool Echo reports Elliott has taken the next step in his rehabilitation from the serious ankle injury that halted the promising start to his campaign. Elliott was running on the outside pitches at the Reds' training complex at Kirkby on Monday...
SOCCER
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy