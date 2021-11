Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. In many ways my husband and I had parallel lives growing up, but the most prominent was the way we ate. Both of us grew up with natural ingredients, whole foods, and home cooked meals. As kids, we couldn’t trade our carob chip “cookies” and whole wheat sandwiches with sugarless peanut butter with anyone and it was pretty depressing. Not that either of us are complaining anymore – far from it. A funny thing happens when you get older – you find yourself turning into your parents and falling back into the habits they taught you. Needless to say, I fit in well with his family, as he does mine.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO