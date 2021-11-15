ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation inches higher with lower consumers’ confidence, what assets will benefit?

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFundamental indicates that Gold may outperform the S&P 500 Index in the coming months as the threat of stagflation becomes real. Concerns over peak economic growth coincide with rising inflation, pushing the real yield on Treasuries to record lows. The high correlation between the real yield and gold suggests bullion is...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Questions about interest rates and inflation

USD/JPY touches 114.97 on Wednesday then reverses. US Retail Sales signal a quickening economic recovery. Federal Reserve may advance taper schedule at December FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates a important rejection at 115.00. The USD/JPY failed to break 115.00 this week but the diverging monetary policies of the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Consumer Confidence#Gas Prices#Gold#5 1
Shropshire Star

Consumer confidence edges up despite inflation woes – survey

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points to minus 14 in November following a three-month downturn. Consumer confidence crept up in November as shoppers put aside concerns about soaring inflation to spend in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas, figures show. GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Mortgage rates propelled higher by inflation

After falling below 3% for the first time in a month, mortgage rates shot higher this week after a report showed inflation continues to put pressure on the economy. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.1% with an average 0.7 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.98% a week ago and 2.72% a year ago.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold and higher inflation

Producer prices (PPI) increased by more than 22% in the last 12 months, approaching the high from 1974 (23.3%). In recent years, consumer prices have diverged from PPI, but such a sharp rise in PPI remains a threat to the economy. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.2% in past 12 months, while the core CPI rose 4.6%. The CPI index for shelter, which accounts for nearly one-third of the total index, remains low at 3.5%. Wage and producer price increases have been warning higher number of CPI and a threat to higher inflation. The subject of higher inflation has been discussed several times. Inflation is on the way, despite the Fed’s reluctance to raise interest rates. Prices for iron and steel have increased up to 100% year on year (YoY), which will likely result to price increases for automobiles and consumer durables. Other notable increases in key inputs include construction materials, industrial chemicals, copper and aluminum.
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

Consumer Confidence Hits 10-Year Low

Consumer sentiment hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to its highest level since the 1990s, CNBC reports. The article cites the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which plunged to 66.8 for November, a 6.8 percent drop from the previous month. It’s the lowest the confidence metric has gone since November of 2011.
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; U.K. Consumer Inflation Soars

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Wednesday after disappointing Japanese trade data, while a U.K. inflation release pointed to a Bank of England rate hike in December. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in...
STOCKS
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
BUSINESS
Forbes

With Investors Unfazed By Inflation, What Will Drive Bond Yields Higher?

In examining this issue first consider the current U.S. environment. The economy has fully recouped the steep loss in output when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, and the Federal Reserve’s latest projections call for GDP growth of 5.9% this year and 3.8% next year. The Fed also expects the unemployment rate, which has fallen from 15% last year to 4.6% in October, to decline further to 3.6%-4% next year. Meanwhile, CPI inflation in October reached a 31-year high of 6.2% and 4.6% ex food and energy, and the Fed has upped its estimate of core inflation this year to 3.7% from 3.0%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy