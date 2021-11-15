ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana native, Mitch Landrieu to lead White House Infrastructure Act

By Peyton LoCicero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcD7x_0cx7UO2m00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Big news from the White House. A former New Orleans Mayor is getting a new title and will soon be in charge of President Joe Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan.

President Biden is giving former Mayor Mitch Landrieu this new leading role. We are expecting the President to sign the Infrastructure Bill into law today.

Former New Orleans Mayor, Mitch Landrieu will coordinate across federal agencies to work on roads, ports, bridges, and airports. This is huge for Louisiana since Landrieu knows firsthand what devastation can do to a state and what is needed immediately on the home front.

Gov. Edwards applauds Biden for selecting Landrieu to coordinate $1T infrastructure plan

You probably recall the 61-year-old former mayor was in office in 2010. That is when the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico polluted the state’s coastline, as the city was still recovering after Hurricane Katrina. He secured billions in federal funding for roads, schools, parks, and infrastructure, and turned New Orleans into what the President calls “One of America’s great comeback stories.”

In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards says, “As a former Louisiana Lieutenant Governor and Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has a unique firsthand experience with the challenges aging infrastructure presents to our communities and also with how infrastructure improvements and projects can revitalize cities and towns….”

What Biden’s $1T infrastructure package aims to do

A few items Senator Bill Cassidy was able to get included in this bill benefit Louisiana directly.

  • $2.13 Billion for ecosystem restoration and resiliency funding to restore the ecological health of federal lands and waters and private lands.
  • $65 billion for broadband: this funding will expand internet access to Louisiana’s rural and low-income communities.
  • $500 million for the storm act: this provides grants to establish a revolving fund for mitigation assistance to reduce risks from disasters and natural hazards.

Plus there are about a dozen more. CLICK HERE for the full list.

Once the bill is officially signed into action, we will have more details on when work will begin on these projects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Louisiana artist designs poster, pin for Washington, D.C. Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana House Representative and event chairman Garret Graves has announced the theme for the 2022 Washington Mardi Gras season. “The theme is ‘America’s Foreign Country’, but the implied tone is unity — especially after our collective experiences these past two years,” Graves said in a press release. “ The Mardi […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Parks, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
KLFY News 10

Federal judge expedites AG Landry’s challenge to vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. — Just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 12-state coalition challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers, Judge Terry Doughty has issued an expedited briefing schedule on the case. Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral. It is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitch Landrieu
KLFY News 10

‘I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade,’ Senator John Kennedy to Biden currency nominee Saule Omarova

(KLFY) Senator John Kennedy is looking to block President Joe Biden’s pick for the comptroller of currency after accusing her of being a communist. Omarova Saule was grilled by a handful of republicans during her confirmation hearing Thursday. Senator Kennedy questioned her about her upbringing in the Soviet Union and accused her of joining a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLFY News 10

USDA invests $86M toward equitable access to jobs, education, health care for people in rural areas

(KLFY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an 86 million dollar investment toward improving equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing, and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. Over $520,000 has been allocated to the state of Louisiana. “Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or […]
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hurricane Katrina#The White House#Bp#Mitiga
KLFY News 10

Congresswoman Letlow spearheads a bill of rights act for parents

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana leaders working in Washington have a new bill of rights to present to their constituents. This new bill of rights will be geared toward parents. According to Congresswoman Julia Letlow, she plans to introduce the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act with a group of her Republican colleagues. Letlow says the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLFY News 10

Building dedication honors local leader, civil rights activist Joseph “Joe” Dennis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette leader serving on numerous boards including the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, the Smile Community Action Agency, and the Glenn Armentor Scholarship Program was honored Wednesday with a building dedication so his legacy of lifting up his community will never be forgotten. Joseph “Joe” Dennis as he’s known was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy