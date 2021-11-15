ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 21-27

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmfL1_0cx7U9t800

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 21-27:

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 80. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 65. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 61. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer Bjork is 56. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 53. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 53. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 51. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 50. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 50. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 48. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 47. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Actor Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 37. Actor Jena Malone (“Saved,” ″Life As a House”) is 37. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 36. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 35.

Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 86. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 80. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 71. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 71. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 70. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 65. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” ″Mad About You”) is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 63. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years a Slave,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 53. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 51. Actor Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Scarlett Johannson is 37. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight” movies) is 33. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Hail, Caesar”) is 32. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 27. Actor Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 25.

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 77. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 74. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 62. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 61. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 61. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 55. Drummer Charlie Grover (Sponge) is 55. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 54. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 51. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 49. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 34. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 29. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 26. Actor Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 81. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 80. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79. Singer Lee Michaels is 76. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 74. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 71. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 67. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 65. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 64. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 59. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 59. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 59. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 57. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 57. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 53. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 51. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 44. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 31.

Nov. 25: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88. Singer Bob Lind is 79. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 77. Actor John Larroquette is 74. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 66. Singer Amy Grant is 61. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 57. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 57. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 56. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 56. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 55. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 55. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 55. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 53. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 52. Actor Christina Applegate is 50. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 48. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 42. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 41. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 35. Actor Stephanie Hsu (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 31. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 30.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 77. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 65. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 47. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 46. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 41. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 37. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 37. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 36. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 34. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 31. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 28.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 70. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 66. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 65. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 62. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 61. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 61. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 59. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 59. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 58. Actor Robin Givens is 57. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 53. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 52. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 51. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 50. Rapper Twista is 49. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 45. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) is 34.

#Birthdays#The Week Of#Football#Violent Femmes#Christian#Blackstreet#Blur#House#Talking Heads#Styx
ABC News

ABC News

