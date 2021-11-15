ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chris Christie blames Trump's rhetoric about stolen election for January 6 insurrection

By Rachel Janfaza
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he believes the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 was the result of former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 presidential election was...

