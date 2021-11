Community leaders from around the country have reached out and stood beside the family of Ahmaud Arbery. The investigation into the death of the 25-year-old has been tedious as Ahmaud's face was plastered across the United States in an effort to seek justice for his shooting death. The young man was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood with Travis and Gregory McMichael, father and son, followed Ahaud under the guise that he was a thief. Their associate, William Bryan, was also on their tail in another vehicle when Ahmaud was confronted, shot, and killed on the road.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO