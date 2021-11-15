Gov. Reynolds proclaims today Iowa Recycles Day

Late last week, Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, extended the existing harvest proclamation relating to weight limits and transportation of grain through Nov. 30. This will allow vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation. This applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system, and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds of gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code 32.453(6)(b), by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight of 20,000 pounds and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges. The full proclamation can be found by following the link included below.
