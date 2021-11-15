Gov. Reynolds proclaims today Iowa Recycles Day

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today (Friday) that she has filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses employing 100 or more people. On July 23, the White House stated that mandating vaccines is not the role of the federal government. “They were right then and they’re wrong now,” Reynolds says. The filed complaint says, “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. The federal government lacks constitutional authority under its enumerated powers to issue this mandate and its attempt to do so unconstitutionally infringes on the States’ power expressly reserved by the Tenth Amendment.” Reynolds adds she does believe vaccinations are the best COVID-19 defense. “But I also firmly believe in Iowan’s right to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same.” A link to the lawsuit can be found below.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO