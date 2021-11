I recently met with a really great job candidate who checked all the boxes for the open role. She was organized, resourceful, and a growth player. When I asked her why she was leaving her current position, she explained that her son's school decided this past year to go to a four-days-a-week model, meaning that she was now unable to work on Fridays. When she inquired about daycare, she found that the cost of daycare was more than she would make for a day's work, which made it cost-prohibitive to continue working there.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO