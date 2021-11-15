2021 CEOs of the Year: How Pete Scott is working to ensure no optometrist is left behind or caught off guard when disruption strikes

When Florida High Tech Corridor Council CEO Paul Sohl on Nov. 9 presented to Orange County commissioners, he was happy to get peppered with questions and feedback. To Sohl, it was evidence the county leaders were engaged with the strategy he was unveiling: Cenfluence, the name of an industry cluster initiative spearheaded by the council and Orange County’s government. The initiative has been in the works for months, but it’s now ready to ramp up its efforts helping local high-tech businesses grow.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO