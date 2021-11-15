ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CEOs of the Year: How Pete Scott is working to ensure no optometrist is left behind or caught off guard when disruption strikes

By Anjali Fluker
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
The academy's 2020 At Home virtual conference was a huge success, exceeding the projected number with more than 6,400 attendees. With the increase in attendance, the organization achieved a 42% positive variance of $220,500, generating $745,500 net profit; ensuring its strong financial position. Digital transformation. Shepherding a nearly 100-year-old...

