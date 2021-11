Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for decades. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes, and while the style has evolved from its high-altitude origins, it actually hasn’t changed that much. In the early days, these flight jackets proved so easy to wear (and so easy on the eyes) that pilots started wearing them during their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its...

APPAREL ・ 16 HOURS AGO