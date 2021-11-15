ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

The Exact Moment Adele Knew She Had To Get A Divorce

By Emily Hutchinson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adele and Simon Konecki went their separate ways in 2019 after keeping their super-secret relationship on the down-low, so much on the down-low that she had us all saying "Rumour Has It" when it came to her private life and what was really going on. Adele had us all scratching our...

thebrag.com

Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by the public’s reaction to her divorce

Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.
The Independent

Adele: What is the meaning behind her Saturn tattoo?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey included several visual references to Saturn.The singer, who has the planet tattooed on her arm, also wore Saturn earrings during her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.The TV special, which had been pre-recorded, aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The broadcast alternated between Adele’s concert performance (during which she sang both new songs and classics) and parts of her conversation with Winfrey.Her Saturn tattoo received some attention on social media, with some wondering what special meaning the planet holds for her.Adele broached the topic in a recent...
The Independent

Woman shares ‘exact moment’ she knew she and husband could save their marriage

A woman has shared an emotional video of the “exact moment” that she knew she and her husband could save their marriage from ending.Caitlin Fladager, an influencer from Vancouver, who goes by the username @caitlinfladager on Instagram and TikTok, frequently shares insights into her life as a mother and wife on social media.In one video posted to TikTok in August, Fladager revealed that, at one point, she and her husband, who were high school sweethearts, were “so close to a divorce” and that she thought there was no hope they would save their relationship.However, the mother-of-two realised that the pair,...
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
KESQ

Adele and Rich Paul’s love story began with a business lunch

Adele is happy and in love and it shows. The British singer opened up about her relationship with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in her “Adele One Night Only” special and here’s some of what we learned about Paul:. He’s a smooth operator.
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
KXLY

Adele was ’embarrassed’ by divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele felt “embarrassed” by the breakdown of her marriage. The 33-year-old singer split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and her divorce has inspired several songs on her new album ’30’ and admitted she was “f****** devastated” to have failed at being part of a betrothed couple. In a new...
CinemaBlend

Adele Drops F-Bomb While Getting Candid About Her Feelings Related To Her Divorce

We’ve seen plenty of celebrities go through massive romantic ups and downs over the years, including a number of shocking, controversy-filled breakups and divorces. In mid-April of 2019, when music superstar Adele announced her divorce from husband Simon Konecki (whom she’d been with since 2011 and shared a young son, Angelo, with) many fans were surprised, and made their many feelings on the matter clear online. Now that Adele has some distance from both the divorce and the reactions, she’s dropped an F-bomb when getting candid about her feelings about the whole thing.
E! News

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Watch: Adele's Blind Dates, Demi's ET Love & Will Caught. Ahead of her long-awaited, post-breakup album, 30, Adele is recalling a turning point in her personal life. During the Nov. 14 CBS special Adele One Night Only, the award-winning singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey and opened up about the realization that she was "unhappy" in her marriage to longtime partner, Simon Konecki.
Vulture

A Personality Quiz Helped Adele Realize She Needed a Divorce

We don’t get to pick our wake-up calls in life. You don’t know you need a change until that need is right on top of you. Speaking to Oprah during her Adele: One Night Only special, the singer said that she realized she needed to make big life changes while taking a personality test with friends. One of the questions in the magazine quiz was “What’s something that no one would ever know about you?” Her answer? “I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,” Adele recalled blurting out to her friends. “They all gasped,” she said. “From there, I was like, What am I doing? What am I doing it for?”
