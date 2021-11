For three quarters Madison Square Garden was a grim and quiet place, the fans getting little to cheer about and the Knicks as silent and lifeless as the atmosphere. And then with the slightest indication of life, the venerable arena pulsed to life as the crowd awoke and a group of reserves embarked on an improbable rally pulling the Knicks back into the game. But in the end, the crowd, and the bench unit just didn’t have enough to stop the defending champs as the Knicks fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-100.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO