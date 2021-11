Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. These items from the weekly police log are only minimally edited for clarity. Trooper Laney Merchant responded to a property damage crash in Masardis in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 13th. A report had been taken from railroad workers that a vehicle had apparently driven off Route 11 and was stuck on the tracks. Trooper Merchant’s investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle had his dog unsecured inside the vehicle. At one point the dog had stuck its head in one of the steering wheel’s slots, causing the driver to lose control and crash onto the tracks.

