Why Success Makes No Sense Until You Embrace Your Failures

By Saikiran Chandha
newmilfordspectrum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevailing wisdom would have us believe that we must avoid failure at all costs and that success is the only option. However, it may not be as black and white as it is made out to be. Yes, there are life or death situations where there is tremendous pressure...

Editor: Despite knowing that we are not perfect, we are afraid to make mistakes in some areas of our lives for fear of being seen as ineffective. Did you ever wonder why most people who are enthusiastic about a project become paralyzed by the fear of failure? It is simple, we fear failure because we think of success and failure as the two qualities that define us as people; if I succeed, I am valuable, but if I fail, I am worth nothing and I will be rejected, as if my social status was dependent on it. Do not give up on your goals just because you made a mistake. It is also impossible to generalize a situation, that is, failing once does not mean we will fail again.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
