How to Make Charitable Giving a Winning Business Strategy

Donating to charities and fundraising is a generous gesture. But how can you tell if your donation ends up in the right place?. In their “Charity and Disaster Fraud” report, the FBI describes charity fraud as schemes that “seek donations for organizations that do little or no work — instead, the money goes to the fake charity’s creator.” These scams can come in many forms, for example, by phone, emails, internet and social media posts, crowdfunding platforms, and face-to-face contact. While these scams can happen at any time, they are especially prevalent after high-profile disasters. Always use caution and do your research when you are looking to donate to charitable causes. After a natural disaster or other emergencies, carefully vet any contractors before hiring them to work on your home or business.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO