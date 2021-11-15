ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilderness Walk: Goligoski fined for high stick

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Seattle’s Jordan Eberle on Saturday. [NHL DoPS]. For the final game of their road trip, the Wild won a grueling game...

www.hockeywilderness.com

hockeywilderness.com

hockeywilderness.com

