Presidential Election

Powell, Brainard lead President Biden's list for Fed chair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is said to have narrowed...

mediaite.com

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
kion546.com

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Senate Democrats will oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days who he will pick for the nation’s most powerful economic position. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island and Jeff Merkley from Oregon said Friday that Powell has been insufficiently committed to combatting climate change, an issue that central banks around the world are increasingly confronting. Whitehouse and Merkley join Sen. Elizabeth Warren in opposition. Warren has called Powell “a dangerous man” to lead the Fed because of his support for loosening some bank regulations.
Shore News Network

Senator Manchin seeks to meet with Fed’s Brainard and Powell – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is seeking to meet with Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and would like to hold a follow-up meeting with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the two main candidates President Joe Biden is considering to run the central bank, according to a report by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-19/manchin-seeks-meeting-with-fed-s-brainard-follow-up-with-powell.
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
Street.Com

How Well Do You Know Fed Chair Jerome Powell?

Investors are closely watching if Jerome Powell will be re-appointed as Federal Reserve chairman as his term is ending in February 2022. Currently, Lael Brainard, 59, who serves on the Fed's board of governors, is being seen as his replacement. President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement very soon.
Axios

Biden letting Fed chair pick drag out

President Biden is late in announcing his decision for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, according to data and analysis by the Atlantic Council. Why it matters: Presidents typically give markets — and the Senate — much more time to digest such monumental financial news, especially during a time of economic turmoil.
