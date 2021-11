The security software firm McAfee announced on Monday that it is going private once an acquisition deal with a group led by equity firm Advent International is finalized. A final acquisition price tag of over $14 billion is expected, once the deal passes regulatory hurdles. As part of the deal, the private investor group will take control of all outstanding McAfee stock, at $26 per share. This is a premium for the stock, which traded for $21.21 at the end of the day on Nov. 4, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO