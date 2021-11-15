ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines Starts to Reopen Schools After 20-Month Coronavirus Closure

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) - Thousands of children in the Philippines returned to school on Monday for the first time in nearly two years, kicking off a pilot scheme to resume face-to-face learning after the pandemic disrupted the education of 27 million students. A hundred public schools in lower-risk areas are...

