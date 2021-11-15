1 dead after motorcycle crash at Volusia intersection

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning at a Volusia County intersection.

The crash was reported at around 8:20 a.m. at Guise Road and Tifford Lane, north of the St. Johns River and directly across from the Hickory Bluff Preserve, said the FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Montes said.

Troopers are still in the early parts of the investigation.

All lanes are blocked off on Guise Road as of 8:30 a.m., according to the FHP.

