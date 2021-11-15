ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Global Grad Show presents innovative designs for a greener future

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the Middle East and North Africa program of Dubai’s...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dezeen

MENASA Emirati Design Platform presents "crafts in dialogue with innovative processes and materials" at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dezeen promotion: Emirati crafts and designs that marry "innovative processes" with materials are exhibited at an ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai programme called MENASA-Emirati Design Platform. Currently on show at Expo 2020 Dubai until March 2022, MENASA aims to showcase the diversity of the Emirati craft scene through curated collections of...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design And Technology#North Africa#The Middle East
Forbes

Designing For 'Labor Light' In The Future Of Travel

Founder & CEO of Sawyer & Company, a SoHo, New York-based boutique design studio. There have been numerous discussions over the past year in hospitality circles, among hotel leadership, interior design professionals and frequent travelers, about the future of travel. Many posited that the industry would adapt, travelers would travel for longer periods and become more thoughtful, and design would have to accommodate needs for safety and hygiene in ways it hadn’t had to consider before. For hospitality design firms, considering that unexpected reality — that hospitality design would also need to address fewer workers inside of hotels — has become as paramount as furniture selection and functional lobby layout.
TRAVEL
uky.edu

Instructional Systems Design Program Prepared Grad for Dream Job at Salesforce

Megan Reynolds is a Senior Learning Experience Designer at customer relationship management powerhouse Salesforce. She is a graduate of the Instructional Systems Design (ISD) master’s degree program in the UK College of Education and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree in Instruction and Administration with an emphasis in Instructional Design at UK.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Silicon Republic

SFI has its eye on a greener, more diverse future for STEM researchers

The latest annual report from SFI highlighted the ‘cutting-edge science with real-world impact’ that took place in a challenging pandemic year. Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has released its annual report outlining the organisation’s impact on the science and research community throughout 2020. Launching the report today (15 November), Minister for...
WORLD
architects.org

Presenters at Intersections symposium talk participatory design

Climate change continues to threaten communities worldwide. Issues of racial and economic equity are causing many to re-evaluate practices that have been customary for centuries. And Boston has its first elected female mayor of color. At this crucial moment, the BSA is hosting "Intersections: Equity, Environment + The City" in conjunction with BSA Women in Design and BosNOMA.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Dubai
culturemap.com

Dolphin Promotions presents Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show will feature 45 premier exhibitors from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America offering fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts including silver, bronzes, paintings, porcelain, antique & estate jewelry and watches, rugs, books, lighting, maps & prints, cut glass, vintage handbags, and accessories.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

‘Native New York’ Exhibit At National Museum Of The American Indian Aims To Foster Better Understanding Of Culture, History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a new exhibit in Lower Manhattan honors New York’s Native Americans and their contributions to the state. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the exhibition is at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. It’s called “Native New York.” Educator Carrie Gonzalez gave Hsu a tour, which started by following a wooden path through the exhibit. “So you’re traveling through 12 different locations in the state of New York and we start off here by going on to Long Island,” Gonzalez said. Each location has its indigenous name in orange, the native history...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Meet the eco-innovators making our city greener

Flushable wet wipes that won’t ruin our city’s rivers? You better believe it. That’s the kind of innovation happening right here in London. We speak to the people whose boundary-pushing ideas are helping to make London a greener city. The Deliveroo for clothes repairs. In January this year Josephine Philips...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

We tried Tesla's 'full self-driving.' Here's what happened

Washington, DC (CNN) — When a dozen small children crossed in front of our Tesla with "full self-driving," I had good reason to be nervous. I'd spent my morning so far in the backseat of the Model 3 using "full self-driving," the system that Tesla says will change the world by enabling safe and reliable autonomous vehicles. I'd watched the software nearly crash into a construction site, try to turn into a stopped truck and attempt to drive down the wrong side of the road. Angry drivers blared their horns as the system hesitated, sometimes right in the middle of an intersection. (We had an attentive human driver behind the wheel during all of our tests, to take full control when needed.)
CARS
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
CNN

Adele debuts 'To Be Loved' and we are devastated

(CNN) — On Wednesday Adele shared a video in which she sang her heart out while simultaneously wrecking ours. She posted the video of herself singing her song "To Be Loved" on Instagram and all of the feels isn't even deep enough to explain the experience. "To be loved and...
MUSIC
acs.org

iGAL 2.0: A Unifying Metric for a Greener Future

More than ever before, pharmaceutical companies are expected to assess the impact of their sustainable development achievements. However, the lack of a consistent metric system impedes the objective quantification and comparability of key sustainability indicators. One of those indicators is Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing waste, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12—Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.
INDUSTRY
stthomas.edu

Social Innovator on the Global Stage: Katie McDonald '24

Editor's note: Opus College of Business is highlighting Schulze Innovation Scholars, recipients of a four-year, full-tuition scholarship and participants in a premier academic program. Read the rest of the profiles. Katie McDonald's idea to make the fashion industry more equitable advanced her to the finals at a global pitch competition...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Architectural Digest

This Innovative Mozambique Resort Is a Triumph in Sustainable Design

When Nina Flohr set out to build Kisawa Sanctuary, a new beach resort located on Benguerra Island, off the coast of southern Mozambique, she had a very clear mandate. “I wanted the architecture guided by what we saw around us,” says Flohr, referring to the waves of the Indian Ocean and the giant dunes that surround the property’s 22 bungalows, spread out across 750 acres. The aim was to blend rather than to interrupt. Kisawa, which opened this fall, is being touted as the first 3D-printed resort, but Flohr sees that as only one component of the sustainable-design mission. “I think using 3D printing is an example of the spirit of the place,” says the Swiss-born entrepreneur, who served as creative director of VistaJet until 2016. In fact, she used the technology to make building materials from what was already at hand: namely, sand and seawater. This mortar became the blocks used to realize everything from the natural texture of some façades to the floors to the soaking tubs in the guest bathrooms.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

739K+
Followers
114K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy