Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail

Wilbur Smith, Chronicler of African Adventures, Dies at 88
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaypyitaw [Myanmar], November 15 (ANI): US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson. In a statement, Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, said he and his center were...

