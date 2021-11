The Patriots took the Cleveland Browns to the woodshed on Sunday afternoon in Gillette, scoring 45 unanswered points against one of the better defenses in the NFL. They dominated this game from start to finish and there were very few negative plays on the field to talk about, which will no doubt infuriate the “yeah but” dolts that seem to always look for a black cloud in every victory.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO