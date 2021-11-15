ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks underdogs for Week 11 game vs. division rival Cardinals

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
There’s no time to grieve for the Seattle Seahawks, who got shut out on Sunday for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. Next up on the schedule they face a division rival that happens to be one of the toughest teams in the NFL this year. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points for next week’s game in Seattle.

The Cardinals are coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers, dropping their record to 8-2 on the season. However, they were playing without both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, so it doesn’t reflect much about what kind of team this is. Arizona has been among the most efficient teams on both offense and defense this year and until yesterday their only loss was to the Green Bay Packers, currently the top seed in the conference.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

