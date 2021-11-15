ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN

EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he...

The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
Cheddar News

Migrants Lives 'at Great Risk' in Geopolitical Battle Along Poland-Belarus Border

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused by the EU of manufacturing a migration crisis along his border with Poland. But, even as tensions appear to be stabilizing at the moment, Ali Noorani, the president and CEO of National Immigration Forum and the host of the "Only in America" podcast spoke to Cheddar about the ongoing danger to the migrants who hail from countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. "What is going to happen to folks who are in Belarus who came from these countries? Is Lukashenko going to provide them asylum and protection in Belarus, or are they going to continue to be political pawns in a geopolitical battle," he said. "Real people's lives are being put at great risk."
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

EU to Send Aid to Migrants at Belarus Border

WARSAW/BRUSSELS/VILNIUS (Reuters) -The EU said on Wednesday it will send 700,000 euros worth of food, blankets and other aid to migrants at the Belarus border, after criticism it had done too little to help thousands of people trapped in frozen woods by an east-west feud. In a sign of European...
POLITICS
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Belarus-Poland border standoff fuels migrant influx, and fear of a new crisis in Germany

Berlin — Germany has seen a rapid influx in recent months of migrants and refugees entering the country from Poland. The migrants got into Poland — and onto European Union soil — by braving a trek through frigid forests along that country's border with Belarus. They are among thousands of people caught up in what the EU considers a concerted effort by Belarus' authoritarian leader to use immigration as a weapon in a standoff over sanctions and human rights.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Russia and Belarus hold military drills as migrant crisis on EU border grows

Russia and Belarus flexed their military might for a third time this week near the Poland-Belarus border, where thousands of people are stranded in deplorable conditions, trapped at the center of an intensifying humanitarian and geopolitical crisis. On Friday, Russia and Belarus held joint paratrooper drills near Poland, exercises the...
MILITARY
Fortune

As Belarus threatens European gas supplies, here’s how a migrant crisis is turning into a Russia-EU face-off

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nuclear-capable Russian bombers have flown for a second day near the borders of the European Union, and there's a possibility that Russia-to-EU gas flows could soon be partially strangled. It's an extraordinarily tense moment on Europe's eastern front, and it's all down to the exploitation of a humanitarian crisis by the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

EU top court slams Germany over citizens' data collection

An adviser to the EU's top court has claimed that citizens' information in Germany is being illegally harvested, after telecom companies challenged bulk data collection. The German data retention law was criticized on Thursday by an adviser to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), who stated that general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data is only allowed in exceptional cases, such as a threat to national security.
EUROPE
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

