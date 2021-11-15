ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The Daily Money: Elon Musk taunts Bernie Sanders; child tax credits go out; Santa in short supply

By Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqpD0_0cx7IMqo00
Tesla recently introduced a yoke-style, rectangular steering wheel in the Model S electric sedan. Consumer Reports tested this version of the Model S to gauge the performance of the new design. Courtesy of Consumer Reports

Hi, Daily Money team, it's Nathan wishing you a happy week ahead!

A bank teller obsessed with "The Thomas Crown Affair" allegedly stole the modern-day equivalent of $1.7 million from his workplace in Cleveland in 1969 ... and got away with it .

More than a half-century later, federal authorities finally figured out where he went .

But Theodore John Conrad, one of America's " most wanted " fugitives, won't be arrested. He died of lung cancer in May at age 71.

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : I bet you were taught to drive with your hands on the wheel at 10 and 2. Well, it turns out that guidance is outdated . AAA now advises drivers to keep their hands at 9 and 3 or even 8 and 4. The advent of power steering and steering-wheel-mounted airbags apparently changed things long ago.

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Does the steering wheel need to be round? Tesla has introduced a new yoke-shaped wheel .

2. Elon Musk taunted Bernie Sanders. He's upset about Democrats' proposed wealth tax .

3. Crypto for a cause: Charities are accepting more bitcoin donations as a rise in cryptocurrency wealth fuels giving .

4. Child tax credit payments go out today : Here's how to sign up .

5. Want to buy a newly constructed home? Focus your search on the South .

6. Santa is in short supply : COVID fears have prevented many traditional Santas from donning the red suit this year .

🎄 In other words, as my colleague Jordan Mendoza already put it, Santa may not be coming to town .

--@ NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Elon Musk taunts Bernie Sanders; child tax credits go out; Santa in short supply

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Elon Musk picked a Twitter fight with Bernie Sanders over tax policy

Sanders tweeted a demand that "the extremely wealthy pay their fair share" which set the world's wealthiest person into a frenzy on Twitter. Last week, Musk sold about $6.9 billion worth of stock. (As of Monday morning, Musk still holds more than 166 million shares in the company.) As his sell-off continues, Musk will face a potentially massive tax bill.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
Inc.com

Elon Musk's Twitter Spat with Bernie Sanders Reveals the 1 Thing a Leader Should Never Do

It shouldn't be about you. Elon Musk never shies away from a good Twitter spat. For that matter, it doesn't really seem that he ever shies away from Twitter, period, which seems strange for someone running three different companies, with a personal worth of $266 billion, give or take. You might think he has other things to do, but apparently running a trillion-dollar company (Tesla) doesn't keep him occupied enough, so he fills his time trolling politicians online.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

TWEET CULTURE: Elon Musk Tires of Bernie Sanders’ Tax the Rich Reflex

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk’s trust sold circa US$ 1.2 billion in Tesla stock, according to financial filings posted Friday evening (November 12, 2021). Musk sold off around US$ 6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock in a period lasting a week. The sell off depressed Tesla stock prices as it decline 15.4% for the week. Elon Musk still holds more than 166 million shares in Tesla.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Child Tax Credit#Daily Money#Democrats#Santa#Covid
mediaite.com

Bernie Sanders Condemns Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Race to Space: ‘This is Not Something for Two Billionaires to be Directing’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
leedaily.com

Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

301K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy