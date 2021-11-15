The Daily Money: Elon Musk taunts Bernie Sanders; child tax credits go out; Santa in short supply

Tesla recently introduced a yoke-style, rectangular steering wheel in the Model S electric sedan. Consumer Reports tested this version of the Model S to gauge the performance of the new design. Courtesy of Consumer Reports

Hi, Daily Money team, it's Nathan wishing you a happy week ahead!

A bank teller obsessed with "The Thomas Crown Affair" allegedly stole the modern-day equivalent of $1.7 million from his workplace in Cleveland in 1969 ... and got away with it .

More than a half-century later, federal authorities finally figured out where he went .

But Theodore John Conrad, one of America's " most wanted " fugitives, won't be arrested. He died of lung cancer in May at age 71.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : I bet you were taught to drive with your hands on the wheel at 10 and 2. Well, it turns out that guidance is outdated . AAA now advises drivers to keep their hands at 9 and 3 or even 8 and 4. The advent of power steering and steering-wheel-mounted airbags apparently changed things long ago.

1. Does the steering wheel need to be round? Tesla has introduced a new yoke-shaped wheel .

2. Elon Musk taunted Bernie Sanders. He's upset about Democrats' proposed wealth tax .

3. Crypto for a cause: Charities are accepting more bitcoin donations as a rise in cryptocurrency wealth fuels giving .

4. Child tax credit payments go out today : Here's how to sign up .

5. Want to buy a newly constructed home? Focus your search on the South .

6. Santa is in short supply : COVID fears have prevented many traditional Santas from donning the red suit this year .

🎄 In other words, as my colleague Jordan Mendoza already put it, Santa may not be coming to town .

