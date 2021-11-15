ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough, is your pothole getting fixed?

By C.T. Bowen
 4 days ago
Hillsborough County plans $35 million worth of road repairs including work on eight major corridors, 89 neighborhood roads and 32 local fixes. Shown are City of Tampa workers repairing a pothole in September. [ Manny Matos ]

TAMPA — Hillsborough County plans to repair 285 miles of roads using $35 million in federal aid.

The road work includes eight major corridors, fixes to roads in 89 neighborhoods and 32 so-called localized repairs involving 25 streets.

The county compiled the list using “condition inspection and commissioner input based on community feedback,” according to county documents.

The spending of American Relief Act dollars comes after commissioners learned earlier this year that catching up on maintenance of the county’s 7,200 miles of roads, plus its bridges and sidewalks, would require a $700 million investment over the next 10 years.

The county commission is scheduled to consider approving the list Wednesday.

The eight major corridors are:

  • North Wilder Road from U.S. 92 to East Knights Griffin Road, east Hillsborough Riverview Drive from U.S. 41 to Alafia Drive, Gibsonton.
  • Riverview Drive from U.S. 41 to Alafia Drive, Gibsonton.
  • North Howard Avenue from West Kennedy Boulevard to West Saint Louis Street, Tampa.
  • North West Shore Boulevard, from West Kennedy Boulevard to Spruce Street/Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa.
  • Oakfield Drive from South Lakewood Drive to south Parsons Avenue, Brandon.
  • North Habana Avenue from West Hillsborough Avenue to West Waters Avenue, Carrollwood
  • Regents Park Drive/ Pebble Creek Drive to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, New Tampa
  • Tobacco Road from Hutchinson to Van Dyke roads, Keystone.

The 89 neighborhood projects are:

Port Sutton Road, Palm River

Benjamin Center Drive, Town-N-Country

Bogaert Road, East Hillsborough

Leaning Pine Lane, East Hillsborough

Melinda Drive, Summerfield

Orangewalk Drive, Brandon

Lovers Lane, Summerfield

Santa Fe Road, Palm River

Stanford Road, Summerfield

Elk Spring Drive, Brandon

Malvern Circle, Town-N-Country

Booth Road, east Hillsborough

Sumner Road, Summerfield

Glenshire Drive, Summerfield

Ewell Road, east Hillsborough

Hinson Road, Valrico

Manhattan Drive, Citrus Park

South 90th Street, Palm River

Lampp Road, east Hillsborough

West Knox Street, Town-N-Country

Downing Street, east Hillsborough

Pepper Tree Lane, Lutz

Yukon Road, east Hillsborough

North Wiggins Road, east Hillsborough

Waikiki Way, Palm River

Tanner Road, east Hillsborough

Wishing Well Way, Palm River

Cosme Road, Citrus Park

West Henry Avenue, Town-N-Country

Palmbrook Drive, Town-N-Country

Lancelot Loop, Palm River

Wildrose Drive, Lutz

Cypress Trace Drive, Carrollwood

Ranch Road, Valrico

Whirley Road, Lutz

Barry Lane, Town-N-Country

Eagle Palm Drive, Riverview

Spottswood Drive, Summerfield

Middle Lake Drive, Carrollwood

Windhorst Ridge Drive, Brandon

Savannah Drive, east Hillsborough

Bell Grande Drive, Bloomingdale

Sweeney Drive, Ruskin

33rd Street, Ruskin

Coppertree Circle, Bloomingdale

Old U.S. 41A, Palm River

Hickory Creek Drive, Bloomingdale

Shady Leaf Drive, Bloomingdale

Innfields Drive, Citrus Park

Emerald Creek Drive, Bloomingdale

Southwick Drive, Carrollwood

Long Rifle Drive, Balm/Wimauma

Robin Hill Circle, Brandon

Arbor Hollow Drive, Citrus Park

River Road, Town-N-Country

Arndale Circle, Town-N-Country

Dixon Drive, Summerfield

Old Big Bend Road, Gibsonton

Entrance Way, Summerfield

Holleman Drive, Bloomingdale

Stonegate Drive, Carrollwood

Harder Oaks Avenue, Valrico

Pine Bay Drive, Carrollwood

Oakshire Drive, Carrollwood

Grainary Avenue, Carrollwood

Lake Drive, Carrollwood

Lakehurst Way, Brandon

Black Dairy Road, Seffner

Village View Drive, Carrollwood

Joe Sanchez Road, east Hillsborough

Bledsoe Loop, Balm/Wimauma

Surrey Lane, Lutz

Reece Road, east Hillsborough

River Estates Drive, Balm/Wimauma

Truman Drive, Seffner

South Forbes Road, east Hillsborough

Valrie Lane, Riverview

Golf Club Lane, Carrollwood

Ellesmere Drive, Carrollwood

Westshire Drive, Carrollwood

Branda Vista Drive, Brandon

Foxshire Circle, Carrollwood

Gardendale Drive, Carrollwood

2nd Street NE, Lutz

Pine Hollow Drive, Carrollwood

Windtree Drive, Carrollwood

Belle Meade Boulevard, Carrollwood

Mallard Court, Lutz

Brown Road Project, Keystone

The county also proposed 32 individual local repair projects involving 25 streets. Those are: Bentwood Drive, Blendale Drive, Bluewater Drive, East 143rd Ave. Faxton Drive. James Stanaland Road, Knights Loop, Massaro Boulevard, McIntosh Road, Meadowlark Lane, Miles Road, New Bedford Drive, Old Mulrennan Road, Papaya Drive, Peeples Road, Pine Street, Richmond Street, Seton Hall Drive, Shelby Drive, Turtle Creek Boulevard, Valley Circle, Valley Drive, West Idlewild Avenue, Walden Sheffield Road and North Lincoln Avenue.

