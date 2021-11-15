Hillsborough, is your pothole getting fixed?
TAMPA — Hillsborough County plans to repair 285 miles of roads using $35 million in federal aid.
The road work includes eight major corridors, fixes to roads in 89 neighborhoods and 32 so-called localized repairs involving 25 streets.
The county compiled the list using “condition inspection and commissioner input based on community feedback,” according to county documents.
The spending of American Relief Act dollars comes after commissioners learned earlier this year that catching up on maintenance of the county’s 7,200 miles of roads, plus its bridges and sidewalks, would require a $700 million investment over the next 10 years.
The county commission is scheduled to consider approving the list Wednesday.
The eight major corridors are:
- North Wilder Road from U.S. 92 to East Knights Griffin Road, east Hillsborough Riverview Drive from U.S. 41 to Alafia Drive, Gibsonton.
- Riverview Drive from U.S. 41 to Alafia Drive, Gibsonton.
- North Howard Avenue from West Kennedy Boulevard to West Saint Louis Street, Tampa.
- North West Shore Boulevard, from West Kennedy Boulevard to Spruce Street/Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa.
- Oakfield Drive from South Lakewood Drive to south Parsons Avenue, Brandon.
- North Habana Avenue from West Hillsborough Avenue to West Waters Avenue, Carrollwood
- Regents Park Drive/ Pebble Creek Drive to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, New Tampa
- Tobacco Road from Hutchinson to Van Dyke roads, Keystone.
The 89 neighborhood projects are:
Port Sutton Road, Palm River
Benjamin Center Drive, Town-N-Country
Bogaert Road, East Hillsborough
Leaning Pine Lane, East Hillsborough
Melinda Drive, Summerfield
Orangewalk Drive, Brandon
Lovers Lane, Summerfield
Santa Fe Road, Palm River
Stanford Road, Summerfield
Elk Spring Drive, Brandon
Malvern Circle, Town-N-Country
Booth Road, east Hillsborough
Sumner Road, Summerfield
Glenshire Drive, Summerfield
Ewell Road, east Hillsborough
Hinson Road, Valrico
Manhattan Drive, Citrus Park
South 90th Street, Palm River
Lampp Road, east Hillsborough
West Knox Street, Town-N-Country
Downing Street, east Hillsborough
Pepper Tree Lane, Lutz
Yukon Road, east Hillsborough
North Wiggins Road, east Hillsborough
Waikiki Way, Palm River
Tanner Road, east Hillsborough
Wishing Well Way, Palm River
Cosme Road, Citrus Park
West Henry Avenue, Town-N-Country
Palmbrook Drive, Town-N-Country
Lancelot Loop, Palm River
Wildrose Drive, Lutz
Cypress Trace Drive, Carrollwood
Ranch Road, Valrico
Whirley Road, Lutz
Barry Lane, Town-N-Country
Eagle Palm Drive, Riverview
Spottswood Drive, Summerfield
Middle Lake Drive, Carrollwood
Windhorst Ridge Drive, Brandon
Savannah Drive, east Hillsborough
Bell Grande Drive, Bloomingdale
Sweeney Drive, Ruskin
33rd Street, Ruskin
Coppertree Circle, Bloomingdale
Old U.S. 41A, Palm River
Hickory Creek Drive, Bloomingdale
Shady Leaf Drive, Bloomingdale
Innfields Drive, Citrus Park
Emerald Creek Drive, Bloomingdale
Southwick Drive, Carrollwood
Long Rifle Drive, Balm/Wimauma
Robin Hill Circle, Brandon
Arbor Hollow Drive, Citrus Park
River Road, Town-N-Country
Arndale Circle, Town-N-Country
Dixon Drive, Summerfield
Old Big Bend Road, Gibsonton
Entrance Way, Summerfield
Holleman Drive, Bloomingdale
Stonegate Drive, Carrollwood
Harder Oaks Avenue, Valrico
Pine Bay Drive, Carrollwood
Oakshire Drive, Carrollwood
Grainary Avenue, Carrollwood
Lake Drive, Carrollwood
Lakehurst Way, Brandon
Black Dairy Road, Seffner
Village View Drive, Carrollwood
Joe Sanchez Road, east Hillsborough
Bledsoe Loop, Balm/Wimauma
Surrey Lane, Lutz
Reece Road, east Hillsborough
River Estates Drive, Balm/Wimauma
Truman Drive, Seffner
South Forbes Road, east Hillsborough
Valrie Lane, Riverview
Golf Club Lane, Carrollwood
Ellesmere Drive, Carrollwood
Westshire Drive, Carrollwood
Branda Vista Drive, Brandon
Foxshire Circle, Carrollwood
Gardendale Drive, Carrollwood
2nd Street NE, Lutz
Pine Hollow Drive, Carrollwood
Windtree Drive, Carrollwood
Belle Meade Boulevard, Carrollwood
Mallard Court, Lutz
Brown Road Project, Keystone
The county also proposed 32 individual local repair projects involving 25 streets. Those are: Bentwood Drive, Blendale Drive, Bluewater Drive, East 143rd Ave. Faxton Drive. James Stanaland Road, Knights Loop, Massaro Boulevard, McIntosh Road, Meadowlark Lane, Miles Road, New Bedford Drive, Old Mulrennan Road, Papaya Drive, Peeples Road, Pine Street, Richmond Street, Seton Hall Drive, Shelby Drive, Turtle Creek Boulevard, Valley Circle, Valley Drive, West Idlewild Avenue, Walden Sheffield Road and North Lincoln Avenue.
