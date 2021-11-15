Second Creek Man Charged With Domestic Assault For Second Time

A Monroe County man was arrested on Wednesday, November 10 after allegedly causing a destructive disturbance at the Maxwelton Health Center in Maxwelton. Justin Lee Lephew, 37, of Second Creek has been charged with trespassing and destruction of property, as well as a second-offense of domestic assault.

At approximately 12 noon on November 10, law enforcement was dispatched to the Maxwelton Health Center on Industrial Park Road in response to a “male subject (later identified as Justin Lee Lephew) who was causing a disturbance.”

According to the criminal complaint, officers were advised by the Greenbrier County 911 Center that Lephew “was walking around the clinic beating on the windows and doors attempting to get in after being advised he couldn’t be in the building.” Upon their arrival, officers detained Lephew without incident.

While investigating the circumstances of Lephew’s reported behavior, witnesses advised officers that “a female (victim) who was with (Lephew) [ ] was being treated in the clinic and (Lephew) came inside the clinic and became very upset and hostile that the appointment was taking so long. (Witness) stated that (witness) smelled the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he was very belligerent.”

Witnesses further stated that Lephew refused to leave, and only did so when escorted out by the clinic’s staff. It was reported that, once outside of the building, Lephew began banging on the doors and windows in an attempt to get back inside.

The victim advised officers that she and Lephew had been involved in a verbal altercation in her vehicle before entering the clinic. The victim stated that Lephew had “been drinking all day,” and that his actions had “put her in fear of bodily harm while she was sitting in the vehicle beside him.”

The victim further reported that the seat of her car had been slashed several times while she was inside the clinic.

Justin Lee Lephew is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash-bond or surety.

