ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Cash's Interception Seals UAB's Upset Of Marshall

By matthew young
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

Cash’s interception seals UAB’s 21-14 upset of Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — DeWayne McBride rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns and Grayson Cash’s interception on Marshall’s final drive sealed a 21-14 win for UAB on Saturday.
The Blazers (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) held Mercer’s potent offense to 269 yards and to 22 points under its season average. The Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1) had entered the game with the nation’s eighth-best offense at 474.3 yards per game.
CD Daniels led the UAB defense with seven tackles with Cash, Dy’Jonn Turner, Noah Wilder and Antonio Moultrie each adding six.
McBride scored on first-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards as he picked up his fourth 10—yard rushing game of the season. Dylan Hopkins, who threw for 250 yards, scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1-yard line with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Grant Wells passed for 232 yards and both Marshall touchdowns as the Herd rallied to a 14-14 tie. Wells had moved Marshall to midfield when his third-down pass was intercepted by Cash, allowing UAB to run out the final 91 seconds.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

The post Cash's Interception Seals UAB's Upset Of Marshall appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
The Hill

House passes giant social policy and climate measure

House Democrats on Friday passed their mammoth social spending and climate plan in a 220-213 vote, securing a major victory for the party ahead of the Thanksgiving break and providing a boost to President Biden at a tumultuous moment for his administration. The vote came a half-day later than scheduled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uab#Conference Usa#American Football#Interception Seals Uab#Cash#Ap#Herd#West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy