Man Arrested Following Beckley Shooting

By by autumn shelton
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

A man has been arrested following a shooting incident inside a Beckley home located at 109 Quarry Street.

According to information provided by the Beckley Police Department, officers responded to a call on Monday, November 15, at 12:03 a.m. regarding a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim and he was transported to a local hospital by emergency services personnel. The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers determined that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. Inside the home was Kyle Kristopher James Slaughter, 25, who was allegedly involved in an intimate relationship with the victim, according to officers.

Slaughter was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with malicious wounding and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Slaughter is currently at Southern Regional Jail pending appearance before a magistrate.

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

