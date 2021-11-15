ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, WV

Rupert PD Releases October Activity Report

By by autumn shelton
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

The Rupert Police Department has released their October 2021 Activity Report.

According to Police Chief Chuck Burkhamer, the department responded to the following calls:

– 41 radio calls for service from 911;

– 20 calls into office for service;

– 138 citations issued;

– 105 warnings issued;

– 0 motor vehicle accidents;

– 0 felony arrests;

– 3 misdemeanor arrests.

The department is also putting together a neighborhood watch program. The first meeting is being planned for January 2022. More details will be released at a later date.

The post Rupert PD Releases October Activity Report appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rupert, WV
Rupert, WV
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
The Hill

House passes giant social policy and climate measure

House Democrats on Friday passed their mammoth social spending and climate plan in a 220-213 vote, securing a major victory for the party ahead of the Thanksgiving break and providing a boost to President Biden at a tumultuous moment for his administration. The vote came a half-day later than scheduled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#October Activity Report#West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy