Rupert PD Releases October Activity Report
The Rupert Police Department has released their October 2021 Activity Report.
According to Police Chief Chuck Burkhamer, the department responded to the following calls:
– 41 radio calls for service from 911;
– 20 calls into office for service;
– 138 citations issued;
– 105 warnings issued;
– 0 motor vehicle accidents;
– 0 felony arrests;
– 3 misdemeanor arrests.
The department is also putting together a neighborhood watch program. The first meeting is being planned for January 2022. More details will be released at a later date.
The post Rupert PD Releases October Activity Report appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .
Comments / 0