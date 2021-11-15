ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox 20th Anniversary Stream: How To Watch, Start Time, And More

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox is coming up on its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Microsoft is airing a special celebration broadcast today. Now we know all about how and when to watch, as well as what to expect, and we're rounding up all the key details here in one...

purexbox.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: Which Xbox Generation Has Been The Best?

20 years later, we're four console generations deep into Xbox's lifespan. Each has one-upped the last with new graphics, bigger games and a wealth of new features. It's been a rollercoaster ride, and Xbox is now perhaps in the best position it's ever been in. That being said, everyone has...
windowscentral.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: Everything Microsoft announced

It has been a long journey for the Xbox brand since the original console launched on Nov. 15, 2001. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Microsoft hosted a livestream event looking back on the history of the Xbox, the impact it has made on the gaming community, and made several big announcements for Xbox fans.
vg247.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: How Xbox made me the most important person in games media to ever exist

It's quite shocking to see the undeniable fact that the Xbox turns 20 years old today. 20 years is a very long time. I was just 19 when the original Xbox launched in North America, and now I'm teetering on the edge of 40 and wondering where all that time went. It doesn't feel real. The excitement around the launch, Halo, Project Gotham Racing… I can still feel it.
Gamespot

Best PS5 Gifts For 2021: PlayStation Gift Ideas, Games, And More

2021 marks the first-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5, Sony's newest and most powerful gaming console yet. Arriving in November 2020, the console was enhanced by its backwards compatibility with the award-winning PlayStation 4 library and a few next-gen games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. Since then, the library has continued to grow with PS5 console-exclusive games such as Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. If you're shopping for someone who already has one of the highly sought-after PS5 consoles--or you still plan to get them one--there's no shortage of accessories, games, and merchandise that you can purchase to go along with that hardware. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 gifts for 2021. Many of the games featured in this roundup have PS4 versions as well, so you can shop for all of the PlayStation fans in your life.
Gamespot

Kung-Fu Brawler Sifu Is Coming Two Weeks Early

Sifu, the kung-fu brawler from the makers of Absolver, is releasing earlier than planned. Following a delay out of 2021 and into February 22, 2022, the game will now be released two weeks sooner, on February 8, instead. Developer Slocap writes in the YouTube description of the trailer announcing the...
Gamespot

A New Game Is Releasing On The Wii U In December

To celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Wii U, an indie developer has announced a new game for the platform, Captain U. Created by indie developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution, which has released multiple 2D pixel art games for the Wii U, has announced it will be releasing on final Wii U game releasing in December.
Gamespot

6 Things The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition NEEDS To Fix

Grand Theft Auto's Definitive Trilogy collection has had a bit of a bumpy start. It's suffering from graphical, audio and gameplay issues across all three titles. In this video Richie Bracamonte breaks down six things Rockstar and Grove Street Games can do to help makes these games as awesome as we remember them. (And more!)
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Lawn Mowing Simulator, A Totally Chill Game

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow, as the developers of Lawn Mowing Simulator have announced that the game is coming Xbox Game Pass "soon." It'll be available on both the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions of Game Pass, the developer confirmed. A specific release date for the Game Pass release hasn't been announced yet.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Developers Discuss The Impact Of The Year-Long Delay

Halo Infinite was originally supposed to release in 2020, but Microsoft delayed the game an entire year due in part to the impact of the pandemic and working from home. A series of developers have now shared their thoughts on the additional development time and how Halo Infinite benefitted. Associate...
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Craig The Brute Is Now A Rockstar In Campaign Easter Egg

Halo Infinite's campaign will memorialize Craig the Brute--a meme about Halo Infinite's poor visuals that have since been improved--it has been discovered. An Easter egg themed around Craig has been discovered in the game's campaign. "Craig" is apparently a famous touring musician in the year 2560. A concert poster with multiple tour dates and an album of Craig's Greatest Hits have been discovered in the campaign, as you can see in the images below.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Looks Like It's Bringing Back Elimination Mode With A Twist

It appears Halo Infinite will bring back the Elimination mode first seen in the original Halo: Combat Evolved and then brought back for Halo 2. One of Halo Infinite's achievements is called "MEDIC!," and it's rewarded to those who successfully revive three allies in a matchmade Elimination game. This is...
Gamespot

Forza Horizon 5 Is The Biggest Xbox Game Launch In History

Microsoft has announced that Forza Horizon 5 enjoyed the "biggest first week" in the history of Xbox. It reached more than 10 million players in that time, the company said. Forza Horizon 5 is the "biggest" Xbox game ever over its first week for Xbox in general and for Game Pass, Microsoft said in a tweet. The company did not say what it meant by "biggest," however.
Gamespot

New World Into The Void Update: Full Patch Notes

New World's first major content update is here, and it's a doozy. Alongside additional content, including a new weapon, the update addresses a number of pain points players have had with the game since launch, making this the most significant update for Amazon's MMORPG yet. Leading the charge is the...
gamepur.com

Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Campaign Designed For Normal Difficulty For First Time In The Series

343 Industries has said that Halo Infinite was designed for Normal difficulty for the first time in the series, with the intention of making it accessible to a new audience. During an interview with VGC, 343 discussed the development process behind the upcoming Halo Infinite campaign, including why the studio decided to focus on making Normal mode its primary focus when scaling difficulties.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Has Gone Gold

Halo Infinite's campaign mode has officially gone "gold" ahead of its launch in December. During a livestream broadcast on Friday, community director Brian Jarrard confirmed this. Gold means development on the game is officially finished. For Halo Infinite, this means physical releases are being prepared for launch and Microsoft is...
Gamespot

When Does Halo Infinite Unlock: Release Times By Region Explained

Halo Infinite's campaign is scheduled to release very soon, and the competitive multiplayer component is already out in beta right now. If you're looking to step back into Master Chief's Spartan suit and take the fight to the Banished, 343 Industries has shared the game's exact unlock time. So, when does Halo Infinite unlock, and does it vary by region? We break it all down below.
Gamespot

Xbox Store Black Friday Sale Is Live

If you've been looking to expand your Xbox gaming library right before the holiday season begins, now's a great time to grab a selection of terrific games at their best price yet. Xbox's Black Friday sale has kicked off, with discounts now rolling out across numerous big-budget blockbuster titles and smaller indie games, as well as plenty of deals for anything that falls between those two categories.
