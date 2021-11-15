Funding wrap: Ladder scores money from Gary Keller, Doss Cunningham; Elevate Brands snags $55M

This company has broken ground on its first Texas project. The residences are a mix of townhomes and apartments with a unique design. “What we really design are blocks, so it feels like you're living more of an urban setting in the suburbs," an executive said. There will also be amenity space, a restaurant called The Goat and coworking space. All of this is planned just west of Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO