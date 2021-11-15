The Complete Electric Bass Player By Chuck Rainey

During that transition from summer to fall, the fish can be super stingy and hard to figure out, but one pattern I have found to be pretty consistent is punching grass. What to look for: When punching, you look for clean edges or isolated patches. It seems as if the deeper, the better. Most of the time, a clean edge can only be found on the edges of creek channels. Most of your bites will be within 2 feet of the edge, being that the fish are using this canopy for shade while also being within striking distance of any bait that swims nearby. With time you will be able to call your shots, for instance, when you are coming up to a slight point in the grass, if there are fish in the area, there will be one there.

