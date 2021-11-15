Protesters demand Facebook take against against Muslim hate

In recent years, federal policies and rhetoric have generated a toxic environment that encourages the propagation of racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and other bigoted views by emboldened hate groups and individuals. The dangers of hate, racism and bigotry create divisions in our communities and the need for local action could not be more urgent. The City of Santa Monica is proud to join with cities across the state in standing United Against Hate and intolerance in our community. The City Council in 2017 adopted a Resolution embracing diversity and clarifying the City’s role in enforcing federal immigration law. Building on this effort, the City will be partnering with LA vs Hate to commemorate United Against Hate (UAH) Week, taking place from November 14th – 20th 2021.
Comments / 0