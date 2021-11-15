ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: John Oliver Recruits George Clooney, Cardi B for Last Week Tonight Finale

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Week Tonight didn't end its eighth season with a bang, as it did last year, but host John Oliver still had something special up his sleeve for his final episode of 2021. While the LWT team had a "tricky year," which began with filming from a COVID-safe "white void," they...

Primetimer

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy Earns a Spot in The Masked Singer Hall of Shame with Disastrous Guess

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg may have two Golden Ear Trophies, but that didn't stop her from embarrassing herself big-time on The Masked Singer last night. Wahlberg was so convinced that the Caterpillar, who has been dropping hints about his time in a boy group all season, was Jake Gyllenhaal — hilarious, given Taylor Swift's re-released "All Too Well" track — that she activated the show's "Take It Off" buzzer, which gives the panel a rare chance to reveal a performer right on the spot. If the judge's guess is correct, the contestant is unmasked and eliminated, but if they're wrong, they'll be publicly shamed by their peers. In McCarthy's case, that meant cleaning Ken Jeong's dressing room, a punishment that even Jeong said he "wouldn't wish on anybody."
CELEBRITIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

George Clooney: 'Rust' shooting 'insane'

George Clooney has shared his thoughts on the tragic shooting on the set of the film "Rust." In an episode of the podcast "WTF With Marc Maron," which released on Monday, the Academy Award winner talked about the incident in which the film's star and executive producer Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun with a suspected live round.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Kevin Hart will take on Gary Coleman's iconic role of Arnold Drummond in the third installment of the ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which will tackle Diff'rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life on Dec. 7, executive producer Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Ann Dowd will portray Mrs. Garrett and Damon Wayans will star as Arnold's brother Willis in the Diff'rent Strokes re-creation. The Facts of Life cast is still coming together. Kimmel will again be joined by iconic producer Norman Lear and returning producers Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller. “Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter,” says Lear. Live in Front of a Studio Audience premiered in May 2019 with All in the Family and The Jeffersons. It returned in December 2019 with Good Times and All in the Family before going on a hiatus due to the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

Watch: Cardi B Adorably FANGIRLS Over Robert Pattinson. Cardi B might be the most adorable celebrity fangirl. On Friday, Nov. 5, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter a selfie video showing her appearing to be star-struck while meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency's party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Newsday

George Clooney opens up about marriage, children

Oscar winner George Clooney is describing how he fell in love with his wife, international human-rights attorney Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and how they discussed having their children, 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. "Listen, I didn't want to get married, I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human...
RELATIONSHIPS
conwaydailysun.com

George Clooney: I never planned to get married

George Clooney never planned to get married or have kids. The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - and the Hollywood star admits that the barrister has totally transformed his outlook on life. He shared: "Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney 'couldn't be happier' with life as a dad

George Clooney is "surprised" by how happy he feels. The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal, and George admits he's loving the challenge of parenthood. He said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two ‘SNL’ Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at No. 1 on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
CELEBRITIES
