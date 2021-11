When Pizza Friendly Pizza opened last year in the midst of a pandemic, the Sicilian-style pizza concept spearheaded by chef Noah Sandoval and 16" on Center managing partner Bruce Finkelman was thoroughly a product of the circumstances it was born into. Slices could be ordered and retrieved from a window set up in an alley behind neighboring music venue the Empty Bottle, allowing customers to eat at a handful of outdoor tables or take their orders home with them. Social distancing was encouraged, masks were required while ordering and the indoor dining room (formerly the home of Bite Cafe) was off-limits.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO