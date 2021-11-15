ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mark Ingram of Flint becomes New Orleans Saints’ all-time leading rusher

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
 4 days ago
FLINT – Nobody in the history of the New Orleans Saints has rushed for more yards than Mark Ingram. The Flint native became the Saints’ all-time leading rusher in a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, when he picked up 47 yards on...

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

