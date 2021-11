Musicians and music professionals, such as managers and executives, tend to focus solely on music streaming numbers. Although streaming numbers are extremely important, especially with more platforms being included in the calculation of Billboard chart positions, such as Audiomack, streaming isn't the only way to have a lasting, profitable music career. For instance, most streaming platforms pay about one cent or less per stream; therefore, for 1,000,000 streams on a record, you can expect about $10,000 or less. That figure isn't bad if several records a year are released with a million or more streams and views. However, most artists aren't reaching that milestone; thus, begging the question, what's there to do to line the pockets?

