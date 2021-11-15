SNL’s Audacity in Advertising Awards Roast Facebook, BP and Amazon

B2B Marketers Will be Able to Engage Accounts Across Business and Social Platforms. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, breaks ground with new Audience Management Destinations for Demandbase One that bring the power of account intelligence to social advertising. B2B marketers will be able to reach account-based targets on traditionally consumer platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, YouTube, Bing, and Adobe, as well as an expanded integration with LinkedIn. This new functionality is yet another way Demandbase enables marketers to personalize the buying experience, recognizing that members of an account-based buying committee are individuals, as well as business professionals. Today’s announcement is part of Demandbase’s mission to transform how B2B companies go to market, with Demandbase One as the essential orchestration hub.

