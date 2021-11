Life is unpredictable, and human hearts are fickle. Minds, and moods, can change. The dinner plans you made a week ago suddenly don’t seem so doable. This is the problem with restaurant reservations: You are supposed to be there. I take this commitment very, very seriously. It is overwhelming, my level of commitment to reservations. That is why I hate them! It is too much. I prefer to have a casual relationship with my dinner; I would like to just pop in somewhere, carelessly, breezily, when the mood strikes. A reservation? Not if I can help it! But that is only because I understand the gravity of the situation.

