Tickets for games in the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas are prohibitively expensive for most fans, and doubly so when the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to play there. The desert real estate is a prime destination for tourists and townies alike in Sin City, with the tumult of their 2021 campaign adding to the intrigue of how they might collapse or overcome against all odds after getting off to a fast start almost in spite of themselves.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO