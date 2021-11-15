ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report named their pick for worst contract for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
After two straight wins, feelings around the Miami Dolphins have shifted a bit. The win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in Week 10 has some believing that Miami’s defense is back to playing as they did in 2020.

With those beliefs, the Dolphins are still just 3-7 on the year and are in third place in the AFC East, so we’re still reflecting on some of the poor decisions that got this team to where they are.

Bleacher Reports’ Brent Sobleski took it upon himself to list the worst contract for every team in the league for 2021. For the Dolphins, he chose cornerback Byron Jones’ five-year deal worth $82.5 million that was signed last season.

Here’s what Sobleski wrote:

“Timing and situation are everything when it comes to free agency.

Byron Jones became one of the league’s best cornerbacks while working in Rod Marinelli’s Cover 2-inspired scheme with the Dallas Cowboys. When he reached free agency in 2020, the Miami Dolphins made him the game’s highest-paid cornerback (for about six months).

The deal became problematic on two fronts.

First, Jones entered a new system and hasn’t been the same player. Second, his deal created tension with Miami’s standout corner, Xavien Howard, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Howard wanted a reworked deal commensurate with his performance, asked for a trade this offseason and engaged in a short-lived holdout. Eventually, the two sides worked out their differences.

Still, Jones has cap hits of $16 million or more over each of the next three seasons if the Dolphins decide to move forward with him.”

Jones hasn’t been great since signing with Miami last offseason. He’s allowed completions on 61.6% of his targets (a step up from 52.8% in his last two years with Dallas) and a passer rating over 100.

Where Sobleski is spot on is his point about how the contract affected Howard. If Jones had never been made the highest-paid cornerback in the same locker room, would Howard be looking for multiple contract adjustments? That’s a fair question to ask.

If the Dolphins are going to try to salvage this season as a decent one instead of horrendous, Jones will need to step up and play like he’s worth that $82.5 million.

FanSided

The five players that the Miami Dolphins should be building around

The Miami Dolphins have, in recent years, extended players that probably shouldn’t have been but there are players that should be cornerstones for this team’s future. Xavien Howard was the highest paid corner back only two seasons ago but when the Dolphins made Byron Jones the highest paid CB, Howard took offense to that. So much so he threatened to hold out, then held out as long as he could, likely faked or at least over emphasized an injury, demanded a trade, threatened to quit, and got more money to make the highest paid CB on the Dolphins roster.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should Mike Gesicki get a contract extension from the Miami Dolphins?

With Mike Gesicki now halfway through the final year of his rookie contract, will the Dolphins let him hit free agency, or will they look to sign him to an extension? Let’s take a look at how Gesicki has performed during his rookie contract and what a potential extension may look like in terms of salary and overall value.
NFL
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. contract details, plus NFL Week 10 picks and recapping Dolphins' stunning win vs. Ravens

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. First, let me officially welcome the Miami Dolphins to the 2021 NFL season. Apparently, the Dolphins didn't think the season started until November because that's the only way to explain how they're 2-0 this month after going 1-7 to start the season. If the NFL moves this year's Super Bowl to November, I'm betting all my money on the Dolphins.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins midseason superlatives: The best and worst after 9 games

Entering Thursday night’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins sit at 2-7 and the bottom of the AFC East, a massive disappointment for a team that finished last season with 10 wins and was expected to be a fringe playoff contender. Last Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Houston...
NFL
